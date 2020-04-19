Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MOLLY COOK. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

COOK--Molly Cummings Minot. A resident of Greenwich, CT since 1923 and a homeowner in Edgartown, MA since 1973, died peacefully in her sleep on April 2, 2020 at the age of 102 years in her Greenwich home. She was born August 5, 1917 in Seattle, WA. Mrs. Cook moved with her parents, Wilbur L. Cummings and Marian Engle, to Greenwich after World War I. She attended Rosemary Hall in Greenwich, CT and Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, NY. As the first woman to receive a commercial pilot license, her mother encouraged her to become a pilot. Mrs. Cook obtained her pilot license at the age of 18 and flew in intercollegiate air meets. In 1939, she married William Amory Gardner Minot. When World War II started, Mr. Minot was commissioned an Ensign in the U.S. Navy, and his wife joined the Civil Air Patrol in Westchester County, NY, where she was commissioned a Second Lieutenant. She taught aerial navigation and communications to the Enlisted Air Corps Cadets and rose to the rank of Captain. After the War, she attended classes at the New York School of Interior Design and the NY School of Modern Photography. Mr. Minot passed away in 1963. She remarried in 1965 to Hobart Amory Hare Cook. Mr. and Mrs. Cook loved sailing and their home on Martha's Vineyard. Both were members of the Edgartown Yacht Club, where Mrs. Cook served as Secretary for nine years. Mr. Cook passed away in 1983. Mrs. Cook was President of the Greenwich Garden Club, as well as Treasurer of the Garden Club of America (GCA), becoming an Honorary Member. In May 2015, the GCA recognized her 65 years of service as an exemplary member. Like her mother, Mrs. Cook loved to paint. She attended the Isabel O'Neil School of Art of the Painted Finish in NYC and became an instructor there. She also taught art courses at the Round Hill Community Church. Mrs. Cook's eldest child, Marian Cummings Minot, passed away in 1986. Mrs. Cook is survived by her son, Winthrop Gardner Minot, and his wife, Marilyn, of Cohasset, MA. She is also survived by her three granddaughters, Hilary Russell Minot of Boston, MA, Amory Minot Hollis of New York, NY, and Constance Gardner Minot of New York, NY, and their mother, Gale Winslow Minot of Newton, MA. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to the Greenwich Garden Club Honorary Members Scholarship Fund (P.O. Box 4896, Greenwich, CT 06831) or the Greenwich Land Trust (370 Round Hill Rd., Greenwich, CT 06831).



