KIS--Molly, 96, June 1, 2019. Wife and mother of the late Henry and Daniella Kis, Molly is survived by devoted daughter Daphne and son-in-law David, beloved granddaughters Gabrielle and Talia, and an outrageously large community of extended family and friends whose lives she touched in innumerable ways. As Molly often said, the sound you make in the forest is the echo you get back. Hers is roaring. Molly died peacefully surrounded by her family. Donations in her memory can be made to Planned Parenthood or Jewish Women Intl.
Published in The New York Times on June 4, 2019