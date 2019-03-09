OUANES--Molly Kochan, 45, died peacefully on March 8 from metastasized breast cancer, with her mother, father, and best friend by her side. A writer of special talent, a soul of gentle kindness, and a smile that brightened the sunshine. She is survived by her mother, Joan Siffert, her father, Alex Kochan, and her husband, Alexx Henry Ouanes. Her memory is cherished by her extended family and close friends.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 9, 2019