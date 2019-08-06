Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Molly S. Katz. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1943 - 2019

Molly Katz, mom, author, animal lover, foodie, traveler, lifted from this world at 76. She was born on January 12th, 1943 to Hubert and Betty Simon, grew up in New Rochelle, NY. She met her first husband, Peter Katz of White Plains N.Y. while attending Boston University. They had twins. Her early literary career featured editing for authors such as Alex Haley (Roots) and Mr. Rogers. Her writing blossomed with author and second husband, William Parkhurst of NYC. Keystrokes on her IBM typewriter shook the house. They performed stand-up comedy as a team in the late 70's into the 80's, lived in Dobbs Ferry and Bedford, N.Y. Mom continued to Westport, C.T., where she lived in her element. Her books include international best-seller 'Jewish as a Second Language', 'New York as a Second Language ', romance thriller 'Nobody Believes Me', '101 Reasons to Dump Your Man and Get a Cat.' Her matzo ball soup was legendary. Her 'garbage soup', curious. Easy recipe: Left-overs and pantry misfits go into a pot of water, cook until? Always a cup of bacon fat on hand for frying eggs. She appreciated great food. Lobsters are relieved. Her warmth for giraffes radiated through a figurine collection. She displayed dragon eggs, gargoyles, and a strategically placed claw or foot reached from underneath things. She loved cruises, explored the world. In Egypt, her travel partner was offered a trade…Mom for a camel. He declined. When asked about hiding a video camera to record cats, she quipped 'sweetheart, is it really necessary to hide the camera?' Mom loved birds…she may have been a Heron addict.



Mom/Molly/Mimi sadly left us on April 26th, predeceased by her parents, and brother Steve Simon of San Francisco. She is loved by twins Chris (Ithaca, N.Y.) and Terry (Naples, FL), stepdaughter Carolyn and husband Evan (Washington, D.C.), niece Rachel (San Francisco), grandchildren Victoria and Jack (Ithaca, N.Y.) and step-grandchildren Henry and Eleanor (Washington, D.C.).



A celebration of Molly's life will be held Saturday, August 10th at 3:00 with service at Harding Funeral Home, 210 Post Rd E, Westport CT, followed by reception. Email Chris: [email protected] or Terry: [email protected] for details. Otherwise, have a drink in her honor…she enjoyed a vodka gimlet with extra onions or a martini with Gorgonzola olives! Published on NYTimes.com from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019

