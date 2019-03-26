KEVIN--Sr. Monica, OSU, died March 24, age 99. For many years Professor of Biology at Fordham University and dean of Fordham Summer School. Mass of Resurrection, Our Lady of the Snow Church, Blue Point, NY, 11am, Thursday, March 28. Contributions in Sister Monica's memory may be sent to: Ursuline Sisters of Tildonk, 81-15 Utopia Parkway, Jamaica, NY 11432.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MONICA KEVIN.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 26, 2019