PEACOCKE--Monica, MD. 1955-2019. She left us much too soon. In her mighty and inspirational struggle with an aggressive cancer, Monica received superb care from Drs. Peter Dottino and Ann Marie Beddoe and the Women's Oncology Unit, KP 4, at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. They set a standard of medical and compassionate care for which her family will always be grateful. A passionate physician- scientist, Monica was often larger than life, with an encyclopedic knowledge of a wide range of subjects, from science and medicine to opera and movies, food and wine, history and gardening. After McGill Medical School, Monica headed overseas in support of humanitarian causes. She worked with Mother Teresa in the slums of Calcutta, in the refugee camps on the Thai border during the time of the Khmer Rouge genocide and in France with the L'Arche Community, a voluntary organization supporting people with intellectual disabilities. Relocating to Boston, she resumed her training, becoming board certified in internal medicine. After a clinical fellowship at Harvard Medical School, Monica received a three-year appointment to the National Cancer Institute of the National Institutes of Health. Her career included faculty positions at the medical schools of Boston University, Tufts and Columbia, and hospital appointments at the New England Medical Center, Mass General and Columbia Presbyterian. Monica later experienced the best of private practice, working with outstanding colleagues Dr. Patricia Allen in women's health for many years and, most recently, with Dr. Neal Gregory's Upstate Dermatology practice. Monica was devoted to the advancement of science and medicine. A pioneer in patient-focused medical care and in treating the whole patient as well as the disease, Monica thrived on her interactions with members of the medical community as well as with her patients. She was also ahead of her time. Scientifically, she had a keen ability to identify emerging research questions. Her early work on senescence (aging of cells) began over 20 years ago; today this is one of most dynamic fields of scientific research. She held a patent on a biomarker of cellular senescence that is still in widespread use. Clinically, she had a remarkable ability to connect a patient's underlying genetics to the appearance of disease. She was a co-discoverer of the cancer gene PTEN, which she linked to a rare form of inherited breast cancer about which little was known at the time. Today, this gene is a crucial regulator of cancer signalling pathways across many different cancer types. Monica also had a tremendous influence on those who had the good fortune to work alongside her, particularly young women. She was a gifted mentor who prioritized rigor and reproducibility in science, and consistently raised the standard of research. She took every opportunity to promote the careers of those who came after her, and considered this both her duty and an honor. She was as generous a friend as she was a mentor, and she cared deeply for the well-being of those around her. Whether dispensing sage advice, assisting with tuition or downpayments, guiding the care of aging parents or dropping a note of kindness to a young woman she met in passing, Monica's friendship and mentorship extended far beyond the walls of labs and hospitals. Monica also had a quick wit, a silver tongue and a wicked sense of humor. She used her gift to speak truth boldly, and her impactful words live on in many of her friends and trainees. Monica left an indelible imprint on the lives of many a young woman in science and was an inspiration and a role model, both in science and in life. Enduring gratitude to her close friends and confidantes, Drs. Vince DeLeo, Meg McLaughlin and Leonard Zinman, for a lifetime of friendship, laughter and professional collaboration, and invaluable support during Monica`s epic journey over the last few years. She will be sadly missed by family, friends, patients and colleagues. Donations in her memory may be made to Mountsinai.org in support of genetic studies of ovarian cancer. Published in The New York Times on Feb. 2, 2020

