BARBIER-MUELLER-- Monique. It is with great sadness that The International Council of The Museum of Modern Art learned of the passing of Monique Barbier-Mueller of Geneva, Switzerland. Monique was a member of the Council since 1975, beloved for her intelligence and high style, and she travelled with us all over the world. Monique and her late husband Jean-Paul Barbier-Mueller were avid collectors of modern and contemporary art, as well as art from antiquity, Africa, Asia, and Oceana. The Council will always remember with pleasure the two Spring Meetings Monique helped organize in Switzerland, in 1977 and 2004. We extend our deepest sympathies to Monique's sons J. Gabriel Barbier-Mueller, Stephane Barbier-Mueller, and Thierry Barbier-Mueller, and to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Agnes Gund, Chair Sharon Percy Rockefeller, President HRH Duke Franz von Bayern, Chair Emeritus Brian Urquhart, Chair Emeritus Jo Carole Lauder, President Emerita Jeanne C. Thayer, President Emerita Beatrix Medinger, Vice Chair Marieluise Hessel Artzt, Vice President Li Chung Pei, Vice President Pontus Bonnier, Vice President Laura Lee W. Woods, Vice President William L. Bernhard, Secretary The International Council of The Museum of Modern Art



