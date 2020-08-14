1/
MONIQUE WIEDEL
WIEDEL--Monique Watson. Monique Watson Wiedel died peacefully on August 8, 2020 at age 102, in Redding, CT. Monique was born on July 11, 1918, in Toronto, to Benjamin Watson, MD, an obstetrician, and Angele Watson, a painter, and raised in Edinburgh and New York City. She trained as a sculptor, and married Philip Wiedel, MD, a surgeon, in 1942. They had two daughters, Suzanne and Janine. Based mainly in New York, they spent extended periods in Danbury, CT and Waitsfield, VT. Monique served as President of the Swampfield Land Trust in the 1980s, advocating - as she continued to - for the conservation of woodland and open fields in Connecticut. At age 101, she wrote a book bridging her lifelong passions for the visual arts, local history and the natural world, titled When Two Worlds Met: The Arts and Farming Communities of Long Ridge Road. She is survived by her daughter, Janine Wiedel, three grandchildren Christine and Lydia Pace and Ben Wiedel-Kaufmann, and four great- grandchildren.


Published in New York Times on Aug. 14, 2020.
