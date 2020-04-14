GLIEDMAN--Monroe, age 93, passed away peacefully at home on April 3rd, 2020. Dearly beloved husband of Grace for 60 years. Adored father of Wendy Beizer (Mordechai), Michael Gliedman (Jennifer) and John A. Gliedman (Bridget) as well as cherished grandfather of Nina, Allie, Daniel, Vicki, Jacob and Shayna. Predeceased by brothers Lester and Richard. Monroe served in the United States Navy from 1943-1947 and was Supply Officer on the USS Greenwich Bay. After graduating from Columbia Dental School and entering private practice, he also served for 62 years as a volunteer faculty member in the school's division of orthodontics. He will be remembered with love by his family and friends.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 14, 2020