1/1
MONROE KARETZKY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MONROE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KARETZKY--Monroe, MD. 1938-2020 Dr. Monroe Karetzky passed on Friday, October 16 at his home surrounded by his loving family. A rambunctious child, born in Brooklyn to his doting physician father Alexander and encouraging mother, Florence, he was a widely renowned and respected pulmonary physician and academic professor who was dedicated to public service. A recognized scholar of pulmonary and sleep medicine with nearly a hundred publications and a textbook on Pneumonia, he ran the ICU, Pulmonary and Sleep Centers and established the fellowship and residency programs at Newark Beth Israel for 30 years. Until recently, he pursued private practice in the Bronx and in Englewood, NJ. Dr. Karetzky was a graduate of Cornell University and Cornell Medical School, with an internship, residency and fellowship at Bassett Hospital, Cooperstown, NY. During the Vietnam war, he served as a captain in the Air Force as a research physician. An assistant professor at Dartmouth and Albert Einstein Medical schools, an associate academic professor at Rutgers Medical School and New Jersey Medical School, he had board certification in Internal Medicine, Sleep, Pulmonary, Critical Care, Geriatric Medicine. His work and research were his passions, and he was beloved by both his students and his patients for his knowledge, compassion and sense of humor. Scholarly, generous, uncompromising, loving, modest, supportive and strong to the end, he is survived by his devoted wife Patricia of 48 years, children Laura, Sarah, Evan, Alexis, eight grandchildren and his elder sister Carol Kossar and her husband Bernie.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Oct. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved