ROCHLIN--Mordecai, born in New York City on Dec ember 5, 1912. Son of Bessie and Frank Rochlin. Deceased are his brother Benjamin Rochlin, his wife Ruth Kane Rochlin, and wife Sylvia Kraemer Rochlin and niece Gail Meyer. Survivors include his stepson John Kraemer, niece Alfreda Finkelstein (Martin) and their children and grandchildren. Great- uncle to William (Sarah) Stein, great-great-uncle to Max, Sam and Jacob. Great uncle to Ruth Sheinfield. Great-great-uncle to Daniel, Lily and Philip. He was 107 years old, 10 months and 18 days (according to Philip). He graduated from City College Phi Beta Kappa and Columbia Law. He began working at Paul, Weiss and then served in the Army as First Lieutenant then returning to Paul, Weiss. He will be missed by all his family and friends.





