CAREY--Moreen Cahill. Moreen Cahill Carey, of Point Lookout , NY, was born in the Bronx, NY to Dr. John Cahill and Genevieve Campion Cahill on January 18, 1945. She peacefully passed away in her home on May 30, 2020. She is survived by her husband Edward, seven children, 17 grandchildren, and five siblings. She will always be remembered for her spontaneity and love of adventure. In a world full of closed doors and closed hearts she has taught us all to remain open and love unconditionally. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to the Adaptive Sports Foundation, Windham, NY.





