SHEEHY--Morna Ford, died in Manhattan on March 21, 2019. Born in Orange, New Jersey, she was the daughter of Edward and Catharine Ford. Morna graduated from the Oak Knoll School of the Holy Child and Newton College of the Sacred Heart in 1964. Beloved wife of John J. Sheehy and children John, Lauren and Brian, one grandchild, Dillon, they resided in Manhattan and East Hampton, NY. Morna was an avid International traveler, a volunteer teaching art history and appreciation in various schools in Manhattan and devoted to serving the needs of people with disabilities. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and colleagues and remembered especially for her selfless service to others. A private Memorial Mass will be held at the Church of the Epiphany in Manhattan at a later date.



