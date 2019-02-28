BASS--Morris, of Manhattan Beach, Brooklyn, NY, died on February 24, 2019 after bravely battling a long illness. He is survived by his beloved wife, Esperanza; his sister, two brothers, several nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at 11am at Beth David Cemetery, 300 Elmont Avenue, Elmont, NY. Morris was loved by everyone he ever met and will be sorely missed by all.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 28, 2019