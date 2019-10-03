|
WERTHEIM--Morris, died peacefully on September 28 in Aventura, FL. Born on April 16, 1926 in Wlodova, Poland, he spent most of his life in Brooklyn, NY and Stamford, CT. A proud veteran of World War II, he served in Europe in the US Army until 1945. With few resources other than grit, street smarts, a gift for solving mechanical problems, and an unrelenting will to succeed, he founded Brooklyn Blower and Pipe Company, later Rotodyne, and CSM Systems, all in the Brooklyn Navy Yard. Later, he founded Framur Associates. Well into his 90s, he was proudly answering calls from previous customers, providing consultation with his unique expertise in industrial ventilation. He was a two-term president of East Midwood Jewish Center in Brooklyn and then a much admired and reliable presence at Agudath Sholom in Stamford. He was a member of Young Israel of Aventura and gave generously to many Jewish causes. He had an incredible lust for life, always looking for another challenge, another opportunity to learn, another skill to master. He was gregarious and charismatic with a great sense of humor and unwavering integrity. He was adored by many and will be sorely missed. He was married to the love of his life, Frances, who was by his side for more than 70 years, and with whom he built a family, a business, and a life. He is survived by his children, Iris Wertheim (David Berck), Susan Pernick, Dennis Wertheim (Lynda), grandchildren, Hannah and Henry Berck, Craig Pernick, Jessica Di Palma, Michael, Adam, Jason and Stacey Wertheim, and great-grandchildren Olivia, Trent, Matthew, Marcus, Addison, Victoria, Lucas, Emily and Brad. He is predeceased by his beloved wife, Frances Wertheim, his son, Bruce Wertheim, son-in-law, Bruce Pernick, sisters, Goldie Bergman and Malka Berman, and brother Benjamin Wertheim. Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 3 at Agudath Sholom in Stamford, CT. The family requests that donations be made to Jewish Community Services Kosher Food Bank, Miami-Dade https://jcsfl.org/programs/kosher-food-bank/
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 3, 2019
