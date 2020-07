Or Copy this URL to Share

Share MORT's life story with friends and family

Share MORT's life story with friends and family

TRACHTENBERG--Mort. Born in 1934 in Brooklyn, to parents Rose and Morris, sister Bunny, and the Dodgers. Died June 28th in Manhattan. Cherished forever by wife Fay (Cissy Robin), daughters Sara and Melissa, grand- children Madeleine, Samuel, Kelson and Maya, and countless relatives and friends. Passionate about literature, music, art, pina coladas, nature, civil rights, justice, and equality.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store