FRANK--Mortimer H., 87, professor of English at Bronx Community College, enthusiastic lecturer and musicologist, author of "Arturo Toscanini, the NBC Years," died peacefully after a prolonged illness. A beloved and devoted husband, father, teacher, and friend, he was a lifelong New Yorker, he will be remembered for his infectious laugh, his love of the Yankees, the Rangers, Toscanini, photography and spending time with friends. His wife, Carol, his son, Matthew and three grandchildren survive him. In lieu of gifts, donations can be made to the . Memorial service to be announced.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 30, 2020