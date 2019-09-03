MORTON AMSTER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MORTON AMSTER.
Service Information
Riverside Memorial Chapel
180 West 76th Street
New York, NY
10023
(212)-362-6600
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:30 AM
Riverside Memorial Chapel
180 West 76th Street
New York, NY 10023
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

AMSTER--Morton, on September 2, 2019 in his 92nd year. Beloved husband to Edie. Cherished father to Hope, Richard, Matthew (Wendy) and John (Colleen). Loving grandfather to Jessica (Andrew), Zachary, Emma, Finn, Aidan, Linden, Curran, Auren, Sky and Millie. Honored great-grandfather to Eliza May. Wonderful stepfather to Betsy, Amy, Tom and families. Valued friend to many. Services Wednesday 11:30am at "The Riverside" 76th Street and Amsterdam Avenue.
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
New York, NY   (212) 362-6600
funeral home direction icon