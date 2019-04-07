Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MORTON DAVIDMAN. View Sign

DAVIDMAN--Morton, DDS. We mourn the loss of our husband, father, grandfather, uncle, brother-in-law, friend, and dentist, who died March 25, 2019 at age 83 of heart failure. Morty grew up in the Bronx and graduated from NYU (where he sang bass in the glee club) in 1956 and NYU School of Dentistry in 1959. After two years as a lieutenant in the U.S. Navy, he opened his dental practice in the Bronx and then Hartsdale, where he resided since 1990. Morty is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Joan F. Davidman, son, Rick, and grandsons, Skyler and Reece. His older son, Robert (Bobby), predeceased him in 1977. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Ronald McDonald House would be appreciated.



