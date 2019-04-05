DAVIDSON--Morton, M.D., 83, died March 30 of hypertensive heart disease and stroke. He was Director of the NYU Medical Center Employee Health Service for decades. He was also chief of Infectious Disease and Medical Director of Cabrini Medical Center. He is survived by his wife Dr. Elinor Stockheim and four children Dr. David Davidson (Francine Rosenzweig), Dr. Sarah Davidson (Dr. Raymond Johnson), Jeremy Abe and Joshua Ben (Catherine Resen) and nine grandchildren.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 5, 2019