DIVACK--Dr. Morton L., on July 24, 2019. Beloved husband of Ruth. Loving father of Sandy Divack Moss and Stace Markowitz and father-in-law of Dr. Daniel Moss. Grandfather of Rosine Divack Moss and Rabbi Tobias Divack Moss. Brother of Dr. Daniel Divack and his wife Kathe Klatzko Divack. A graduate of CCNY and NYU College of Dentistry, Mort was Lt. Commander, US Navy, former General Chairman, Greater New York Dental Meeting and President, First District Dental Society. Mort was respected by his colleagues, cherished by patients and staff, and loved by family and friends for his joie de vivre. Services 11:15am Friday, July 26, 2019 at Temple Emanuel of Great Neck.
Published in The New York Times on July 26, 2019