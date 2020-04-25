MORTON FALLICK

Obituary
FALLICK--Morton. Age 86, on April 22, 2020 in Los Angeles. Esteemed Film Editor, Producer and Director. Beloved husband of the late Marilyn, devoted father of Lawrence (Laura), Randi (Steve), Allison (Aidan) and the late Jeffrey. Brother of Barbara Marks (the late Richard). The adored grandfather of Spencer, Cooper, Kayden, Griffin, Mason, Josh and Jett. He will live on in our hearts. Donations in his memory may be made to The Motion Picture and Television Fund, Los Angeles.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 25, 2020
