FEDER--Morton H, Born June 7, 1925, distinguished attorney and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend, died quietly on March 31, 2019 with family at his side. Born and raised in Brooklyn, he graduated from Brooklyn College and, after serving in World War II, received his law degree from Harvard Law School. His was a full and rich 93 years. A Renaissance man with a rare combination of great intellect and judgment, curious mind, amazing athletic ability, affable spirit, kind heart. A passionate bridge player in his later years, he created the Progressive Club convention. A well-known teller of jokes. And for over 80 years, a faithful fan of his beloved Pittsburgh Pirates. His love for his family was as great as any love can be. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Ruth Fine Feder, his three children, Ellen (Monte Kurs), Stephan (Bobbie), and Gary (Alice Fleming), his six grandchildren, Charlotte Arthur Medenwald, Noah Feder, Jeremy Arthur, Kathryn Feder Cooper, Sydney Feder, and Elliott Feder, and his great-grandson Rowan Medenwald. His loss will be felt by many. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at noon at Gutterman's Funeral Home, 8000 Jericho Turnpike, Woodbury, NY 11797.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MORTON FEDER.
Gutterman's Funeral Home
8000 Jericho Tpke
Woodbury, NY 11797
(516) 921-5757
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 2, 2019