1927 - 2020
Morton Fleischer passed away peacefully on November 7, 2020 at the age of 93 in Little Neck, New York. Morton leaves behind Doris, his wife of 69 years, his children David and Neil, his grandchildren Anna, Emily, Samuel, Molly and Sophie, his daughters-in-law Paula and Marla, his granddaughter-in-law Kelly and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Born and raised in Brooklyn, Morton attended the High School of Music & Art and later studied at the Art Students League of New York after serving in the U.S. Navy at the end of World War II.

Morton spent his career in the advertising business on Madison Avenue, serving as an art director at several agencies and media companies including Screen Gems, Winston Network and Transportation Displays Inc.

Morton will be remembered for his kind and gentle demeanor, his love of family, his generosity, his wonderful sense of humor, his sharp wit and intelligence and his love of the arts and sports.

Donations can be made in Morton's name at the Art Students League of New York.

Published in New York Times from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
