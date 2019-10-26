MORTON HOCHSTEIN (1929 - 2019)
HOCHSTEIN--Morton, May 4, 1929 - October 23, 2019. Wrapped up the cancer story on his own terms: painless, peaceful, of sound mind, at home. Adored by wife Rollie (Rolaine), children Eric (Linda), Kate (Juan), Bess (Kipp), six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren. Lifelong journalist: writer-producer of the Today Show; NBC newsman; widely published and beloved wine, food and travel writer. Memorial Sunday, October 27, 2:15pm, Plaza Jewish Community Chapel, 630 Amsterdam Ave. Donations to ADL or VNSNY.
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 26, 2019
