MORTON HOFFMAN
HOFFMAN--Morton D. 1923 - 2020. Mort Hoffman passed away on Friday, July 24 at his home in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. He was the devoted husband of Mary Ann (Cohen) and the late Miriam (Sherman). He was a loving father, stepfather, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Mort was a proud World War II Veteran who served in the 30th Infantry Division. He was awarded both the Bronze Star and the French Legion of Honor Medal for his service in the European theater. Mort was a prominent leader in New York City's electrical industry during the 1960s and 1970s. He was a past president of the New York chapter of the Electrical Contractors Association. Known as a tough negotiator for the contractor's side, Mort was nonetheless recognized as the first to offer the electrical workers union participation in a 401K program. Ultimately it became a model for the city's construction industry. Due to the pandemic, funeral services at the South Florida National Cemetery have been delayed. Mort was a charismatic and endearing man who will be deeply missed by his friends and family.


Published in New York Times on Aug. 8, 2020.
