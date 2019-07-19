Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MORTON HOLLIDAY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HOLLIDAY--Morton. We mourn the death of our beloved Morton Holliday who passed away peacefully on Thursday morning, July 18th with his family by his side. Mort was born in 1937 and grew up in Ansonia, CT. A practicing attorney in New York City from 1961-1968, he joined Sonnenblick-Goldman in 1969 and went on to become a partner and one of the highest producing, and most respected, mortgage and sales brokers during his 42 years at the firm. Mort is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Fannie Petallides Holliday, his brothers Stewart and Paul Yontef, his children Deena, Marc and Sheree Holliday, Nicole Petallides Tsiolas and Nicholas Tsiolas, and his eight grandchildren, Andrew, Lauren and Michelle Wolff, Max, Danielle and Sam Holliday, Eric and Michael Tsiolas. A graveside funeral will take place at B'nai Jacob Memorial Park in New Haven, CT for family and friends. Those wishing to make contributions in memory of Morton can donate to NYU Langone's Perlmutter Cancer Center for Lung Cancer Research at:



