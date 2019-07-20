MORTON HOLLIDAY

HOLLIDAY--Morton. To my mentor and my friend. Our friendship lasted more than 40 years. From my early days after college, you became my mentor, my friend, my favorite mortgage broker; Syracuse-UConn, the horses you loved so dearly, the theater, our families water skiing, houses in the Hamptons. You were always a wonderful Dad to Mark and Deena, a loving husband, a terrific and successful business partner at Sonnenblick, and most of all to me, a loyal friend. I will miss you. Jimmy Kuhn
