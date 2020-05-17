MORTON JAFFE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share MORTON's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JAFFE--Morton. Dr. Morton I. Jaffe, 91, died at home in New York City on May 12, 2020. Born in New Britain, CT, he graduated from Boston University and completed his Doctor of Business Administration at Harvard University in 1971. He was an Assistant Professor at the University of Connecticut, then a Professor of Business Administration at Baruch College and in demand as an expert witness in his field. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Betsy Latimer Jaffe; he leaves a nephew Allan Hartstein and his wife Phyllis of Boca Raton, FL, a cousin Gail Jaffe of New York City, and an extended family. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to: Cure PSP Foundation, 1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved