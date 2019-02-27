LIEBERMAN--Morton A. May 23, 1931, died February 22 2019 Mill Valley, CA. He was the beloved husband to Mariann DiMinno Lieberman and father of Leslie, Daniel, David and eight grandchildren. A renowned Professor at both the University of Chicago for 30 years and UCSF for an additional 24 years. Service Wednesday, February 27 2019, Fernwood Cemetery at 1pm, Mill Valley, CA. In lieu of flowers, please donate to University of Chicago "Committee on Human Development"
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 27, 2019