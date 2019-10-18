Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MORTON MANDEL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MANDEL--Morton L. Bezalel Academy of Arts and Design, Jerusalem, its Board of Directors, Governors, Faculty and Staff, mourn deeply the passing of Mr. Morton L. Mandel - a giant of his generation, a visionary philanthropist and a leader renowned for his support of Israel and its people. Mr. Mandel touched many diverse areas of our lives and was awarded the "Yakir of Bezalel" Award for his many years of leadership and extensive contributions to the State of Israel and the Jewish Community. In Israel, he established the Mandel School of Educational Leadership, the Mandel Leadership Institute and leadership centers in the North of the country and in the Negev. Alongside these, he supported higher education in general and the Humanities and the Arts in particular. Mr. Mandel was a true friend and dedicated longtime partner to Bezalel. For many years, he provided numerous scholarships to students at the Bezalel Academy, supported the Bezalel Annual Graduates Exhibition, and established an art collection of Bezalel alumni and graduates displayed at the School of Educational Leadership. Above all, it is thanks to Mr. Mandel's leadership gift, that Bezalel is currently constructing its new Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Campus in the center of Jerusalem, which will be the Academy's new residence in just a few years. Bezalel President, Professor Adi Stern: "Mort Mandel was the Academy's most important partner and supporter. Mort believed in Bezalel's significance and importance to Israeli society. His principals and values were a guide to us and personally I saw him as a role model and an inspiration. In recent years, Bezalel has been immersed in his spirit and inspired by it. We will do everything to make our new Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Campus, live up to Mort Mandel's vision - that of a bustling center of art education and activity, based in the heart of Jerusalem, the city he loved. We hope it will always be a light to his memory." Chairman of the American Friends of Bezalel, Mr. Ilan Kaufthal added: "Like many projects of importance in Israel, it is thanks to Mort Mandel's vision and leadership that Bezalel is securing its future in Jerusalem, so that its students and graduates can continue to lead Israeli culture and art for many years to come. The American Friends of Bezalel send their heartfelt condolences to the Mandel Family. Mort will be sorely missed by us all. Yehi Zichro Baruch



