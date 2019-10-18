MANDEL--Morton L. The Board of Directors and Staff of the American Friends and of the Israel Museum, Jerusalem deeply mourn the death of our dear friend and generous supporter, Morton Mandel. Mort and his wife Barbara enabled the creation of the Jack, Joseph, and Morton Mandel Wing for Jewish Art and Life at the Museum. Heartfelt condolences to our Board member Barbara and the entire family. Stephen Lash & Judy Steinhardt, Board Co-Chairs, AFIM Jill Bernstein, President, AFIM Ido Bruno, Anne & Jerome Fisher Director, IMJ James Snyder, Director Emeritus, IMJ Leah Siegel, Exec Dir, AFIM
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 18, 2019