MANDEL--Morton L. The Jerusalem Foundation, Inc., and its Board of Directors and staff mourn the passing of Morton L. Mandel, Chairman and CEO of the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation, and a truly exemplary leader in business, philanthropy, and civic life. Mort was a shining light for Israel, the Jewish people, and Jerusalem, and his contributions to education and leadership, arts and culture, scholarship and academia will endure. Our thoughts are with Barbara and with all of the Mandel family as we share in their sadness while also celebrating Mort's achievements throughout his lifetime. May his memory be a blessing. Executive Chairman James S. Snyder, Chairman of the Board Alan Hassenfeld, Executive Director Joseph Nadis



