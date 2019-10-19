Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MORTON MANDEL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MANDEL--Morton L., passed away at his home in Palm Beach on October 16 at the age of 98. He was born and raised in Cleveland, where he and his brothers Jack and Joseph became successful business leaders, philanthropists and social entrepreneurs. In 1940, they founded the Premier Industrial Corporation, which became one of the world's leading industrial and electronic parts distributors and enabled them to become transformational philanthropic leaders. Through the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation, the family supported many causes, including educational initiatives and academic institutions in the United States and Israel. At Tel Aviv University (TAU), they recently established the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Program for Humanities in Engineering and the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Program for Humanities in Exact Sciences and Life Sciences. TAU recognized Mort's generosity of heart and spirit by conferring upon him an honorary doctorate in September 2019. Among many other charitable involvements, Mort was a lifetime trustee of the Cleveland Jewish Community Center and the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, a trustee of Case Western Reserve University, Brandeis University, and Ben-Gurion University of the Negev. He was the recipient of eleven honorary doctorates and eleven awards. Mort's investment in developing leaders will be felt for generations. He was renowned for his focus on people and will be remembered for his belief that "It's all about the who." Mort is survived by his wife, Barbara, three grown children, seven grandchildren, and one great- grandchild. The American Friends of Tel Aviv University Board of Directors and staff send their heartfelt sympathy to Mort's family and friends. Ariel Porat, TAU President; Clement Erbmann, AFTAU Chairman; Jennifer Gross, AFTAU CEO



Published in The New York Times on Oct. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close