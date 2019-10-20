MANDEL--Morton L. American Friends of the Hebrew University (AFHU) and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem deeply mourn the passing of Morton L. Mandel (z"l), an outstanding business leader, philanthropist, and champion of Israel and the global Jewish community. Morton was revered for envisioning and supporting groundbreaking educational, cultural and social service initiatives that serve to strengthen Israel, shape future generations of leaders, and foster academic and research pursuits at the highest levels. Under the auspices of the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation of Cleveland, Ohio, a philanthropy he established with his brothers in 1953, Morton maintained a decades-long partnership with the Hebrew University, building the institution's intellectual capabilities. This goal was shared by his beloved wife Barbara, an Honorary Chair and past President of AFHU and the Vice-Chair of the Hebrew University Board of Governors. The couple is proudly recognized as a driving force behind the university's sustained growth and global preeminence. Among his many contributions, Morton was the founding Chairman of the Hebrew University Center for Jewish Continuity. The Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel School for Advanced Studies in the Humanities on Mount Scopus is a premier center for interdisciplinary research and scholarship. Morton received an Honorary Doctorate from Hebrew University and the Samuel Rothberg Prize for Jewish Education, among numerous other awards. A Benefactor of the university, Morton was an esteemed member of the Board of Governors. We extend our deepest sympathies to Barbara and to the couple's children: Amy Mandel (Katina Rodis), Thom Mandel (Lisa), and Stacy Mandel Palagye (Keith). May they be comforted among the mourners of Zion and Jerusalem. The Hebrew University of Jerusalem Daniel I. Schlessinger, Chairman of the Board of Governors Professor Asher Cohen, President Menahem Ben-Sasson, Chancellor American Friends of the Hebrew University Marc O. Mayer, Chairman Clive Kabatznik, President Beth Asnien McCoy, Chief Executive Officer



