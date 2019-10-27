MANDEL--Morton. Brandeis University mourns the passing of one of its greatest benefactors, Morton Mandel, P'73, H'89. We extend our deepest sympathies to his wife, Barbara, P'73, H'19, daughter Amy '73, son Thom, daughter Stacy, and the entire Mandel family. Mort was an extraordinary man. His legacy of commitment to Brandeis, the Jewish people and Israel, the arts and humanities, health and medicine, and leadership excellence will be felt for years to come. Ron Liebowitz, President, Meyer G. Koplow '72, P'02, P'05, Chair, Board of Trustees
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 27, 2019