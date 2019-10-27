MORTON MANDEL

Guest Book
  • "What a remarkable and inspirational soul. He made so much..."
    - Christopher Axelrod
  • "Kind condolences from the wife of Robert Yarnell, pattern..."
    - Nina Yarnell
  • "May the God of comfort and peace continue to be with family..."
    - Isabella T
  • "MY heartfelt condolences go out to Barbara and his children..."
    - Heidi Rothberg
  • "Morton Mandel was a true "Tzaddik", in every sene..."
    - Mark Kessler
Service Information
IJ Morris at Star of David of the Palm Beaches | Star of David Cemetery of
9321 Memorial Park Road
West Palm Beach, FL
33412
(561)-627-2277
Service
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Maltz Performing Arts Center at The Temple Tifereth Israel0
1855 Ansel Rd.
Cleveland, OH
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel School of Applied Sciences
11235 Bellflower Rd.
Cleveland, OH
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
the home of Thom and Lisa Mandel
1655 North Medina Line Rd.
Akron, OH
View Map
Obituary
MANDEL--Morton. Brandeis University mourns the passing of one of its greatest benefactors, Morton Mandel, P'73, H'89. We extend our deepest sympathies to his wife, Barbara, P'73, H'19, daughter Amy '73, son Thom, daughter Stacy, and the entire Mandel family. Mort was an extraordinary man. His legacy of commitment to Brandeis, the Jewish people and Israel, the arts and humanities, health and medicine, and leadership excellence will be felt for years to come. Ron Liebowitz, President, Meyer G. Koplow '72, P'02, P'05, Chair, Board of Trustees
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 27, 2019
