MANEKER--Morton M., 87, died peacefully Friday afternoon April 3, 2020 at the Dawn Greene hospice in Manhattan. He attended Harvard College where he graduated college magna cum laude and was elected to Phi Beta Kappa and Harvard Law School where he graduated cum laude. Morton was a partner at Proskauer Rose LLP, (then Proskauer, Rose, Goetz and Mendelsohn) practicing labor law and then anti-trust litigation. He served as a Trustee of Beth Israel Hospital in New York; was a member of the American Law Institute and the New York Bar Association. He is survived by his wife, Roberta Scheff Maneker; his three children, Meryl Maneker, Amy Maneker and Marion Maneker; and his six grandchildren, Dylan Herts, Wesley Herts, Alison Herman, Jonathan Herman, Margarete Maneker and Audrey Maneker. Due to the restrictions surrounding the Covid-19 outbreak in New York City, a funeral will not be held. Plans for a memorial service will be shared at a later date.



