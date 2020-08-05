MORTON PORWICK

PORWICK--Morton, 88, passed away peacefully on Saturday. He is survived by Sandra, his wife of nearly 63 years, his daughters Nancy Weiser, Evie Porwick, Julie Warshaw, his son-in-law Ned, and his six grandchildren: Kate, Chloe, Phoebe, Sadie, Natalie and Ethan. Mort graduated from Stuyvesant High School, New York University and New York Law School. Mort used his legal background in his lifelong career in commercial real estate. He was unmatched in his blend of unconditional love, authenticity, and humor. He always had a smile on his face and a twinkle in his eye. To read more, please visit: www.JJFFH.com