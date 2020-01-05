SCHOMER--Morton. Attorney, age 91, died of natural causes in Wilton, CT, on December 29, 2019. He graduated from Bronx Science, earned his BA and JD degrees from New York University and served in the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General's Corps. In 1965, President Johnson appointed him Assistant Commissioner for Multifamily and Subsidized Housing at the newly created Department of Housing and Urban Development. In 1970, he co-founded the law firm of Brownstein, Zeidman and Schomer in Washington, DC. He is survived by his wife Judith, daughter Amy Herrin, son Paul Schomer, two grandsons and many devoted nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Dr. Jesse Schomer and sister Marian Greene.
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 5, 2020