SIEGEL--Morton D., a longtime Florida resident of Jonathan's Landing in Jupiter and a recent resident of Devonshire in Palm Beach Gardens, passed away on March 1, 2019 at the age of 94. Mort was born and raised in Yonkers, New York. He served his country proudly during WWII as an officer in the U.S. Navy. He was a graduate of Harvard College and the University of Pennsylvania. Before moving to Florida he and his wife raised their family in Rye, New York while he served as a vice-president of EF Hutton and Company in New York City. Mort participated fully in community and social activities wherever he resided. He especially enjoyed his role as Commodore at the Beach Point Yacht Club in Mamaroneck, New York. He is survived by his wife, Natalie, his daughters Ellen Malter and Nancy Hopkins and his son, Matthew, four grandchildren and one great-grandchild. A private memorial service is planned.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MORTON SIEGEL.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 10, 2019