COHEN--Moss. Modern dancer, Moss Cohen, 83, died October 9th. When not touring the world with Martha Graham or teaching Graham technique in Canada, London or Israel, Moss taught at many United States academic institutions as well as the famous New Dance Group Studio. Survived by his wife, Sandra, his stepchildren and their families, his sister Roslyn and her husband, Stephen, and his extended family and friends. The Oliver H. Bair Co. (610)449-8585.
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 13, 2019