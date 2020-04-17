ATTIE--Muriel. (1921-2020) Died April 12, 2020, 98 from COVID-19. Educated in biochemistry, she was an accomplished painter, sculptor and interior designer. Passionate about social justice, she worked for the League of Women Voters and the anti- nuclear movement. Married for over 51 years to the late Joseph Attie, she is survived by her children Jeanie, Alice, Ilana, Kenny and his wife Heliana, grandchildren Justine, Gideon, Anna, Julia, Nathan and Sophia. Contributions in her name can be made to The Innocence Project or the Brennan Center for Justice.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 17, 2020