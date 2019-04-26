DOLINSKY--Muriel. November 13, 1926 -- December 21, 2018. Muriel Dolinsky, devoted wife of Aaron Dolinsky (z"l), beloved mother of Sara Lynn, Diane and Mark Dolinsky (z"l), doting and loving Grandma of Joshua, Max, Aaron, Evan and Maya, dear brother of Julian Weissgold (z"l) and loyal family and friend of many, passed away on December 21, 2018. She was given 92 years to share her courage, kindness, caring and concern, and now she will always be with us in our hearts. Donations can be made to: dorotusa.org
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 26, 2019