FIERMAN--Muriel Kaufman Rosenberg, born December 28, 1927, passed away suddenly on August 27th. Daughter of Samuel "Pete" and Paula Kaufman. Loving wife to Louis Rosenberg and Irving Fierman. A fun-loving vivacious gal who excelled at golf and bridge and friendships. She was devoted to her sons Eugene (Elizabeth) and Gary (Graziella), her stepson Marc (Helene), grandchildren Adam (Alex), Paige (Scott), Michael (Maggie), Adrian, and step-grandchildren Rachel (Jay), Jesse (Mitch), Zach (Katie), and Josh. Her great- grandchildren Oliver, Nate, Elinor and step-great-grand- children, Jacob, Benjamin and Abigail were the light in her life; especially during these past six months. Services will be private. Muriel would have loved contributions made in her name to the Joe Biden campaign. She will be missed by all.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store