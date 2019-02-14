Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MURIEL RADWANER. View Sign

RADWANER--Muriel, 90, passed away peacefully on February 12, 2019 at New York Presbyterian Allen Pavilion. Beloved wife of the late Irving Radwaner for 63 years. Beloved mother of Valerie Virany and Dr. Bradley Radwaner and loving mother-in-law of Steven Virany and Risa Radwaner. Wonderful sister of Hannah Bernstein. Devoted, loving grandmother to David, Daniel, Jonathan, Josh, Jake and Rachel. Muriel was a warm, affectionate grandmother to her beloved grandchildren, each of whom she made feel special with laughter, love and endless hugs. Muriel was born in the Bronx in 1928, lived through World War II as a teenager, married at age 21 and raised her children on the Grand Concourse. Muriel was an avid reader, loved politics, loved laughing, and above all else, loved every minute spent with her family. She will be forever missed. For those who would like to honor Muriel's memory, a donation may be made to The Museum of Jewish Heritage.



