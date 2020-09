Or Copy this URL to Share

ROSENBLUM--Muriel Crane, 89, died peacefully at home on September 1, 2020. Vassar graduate, gifted pianist, artist, advocate for women's rights, Time Inc. copy editor, Newspaper Guild officer, Renaissance Woman. Mother of Julia and Maria; Grandmother of Aurora and Aleda. A rare force of nature, the world is less brilliant without her.





