SCHINDLER--Muriel. On July 9, 2019, Muriel (Marge) Schindler passed away, just a few hours after what would have been her husband's, Samuel (Bud) Robert Schindler's 101st birthday. She was 100 and a half, and while she had recently begun to grow very weak, in most of her 100+ years she was active and healthy and experienced life to the fullest. A year ago she enjoyed her 100th birthday party celebration. A private celebration of her life took place this past Fall in a way she and Bud would have been proud - a family trip to one of their favorite cities, Las Vegas, where they both had requested that their ashes be sprinkled in the Treasure Island casino marina as well as the Bellagio fountains. Muriel Block Schindler, of Aventura, Florida via Manhattan, Brooklyn, Levittown, Wantagh and Merrick, New York. Born January 27, 1919 died July 9, 2019. Wife of Samuel Robert Schindler (deceased), sister of Hillel (Hilly) dBlock (deceased). She is survived by her one child, Penny Fay Schindler, granddaughter, Sarah Kirtly Schindler-Williams, great-grandsons, Charles Samuel Moser and Maxwell Kai Moser as well as her son-in-law, Robert Wade Williams, grandson-in-law, Damian Moser, stepgrandson, Andrew D. Williams and stepgrandson, Benjamin C. Williams. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to www.Democrats.org
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 27, 2020