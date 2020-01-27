Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MURIEL SCHINDLER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SCHINDLER--Muriel. On July 9, 2019, Muriel (Marge) Schindler passed away, just a few hours after what would have been her husband's, Samuel (Bud) Robert Schindler's 101st birthday. She was 100 and a half, and while she had recently begun to grow very weak, in most of her 100+ years she was active and healthy and experienced life to the fullest. A year ago she enjoyed her 100th birthday party celebration. A private celebration of her life took place this past Fall in a way she and Bud would have been proud - a family trip to one of their favorite cities, Las Vegas, where they both had requested that their ashes be sprinkled in the Treasure Island casino marina as well as the Bellagio fountains. Muriel Block Schindler, of Aventura, Florida via Manhattan, Brooklyn, Levittown, Wantagh and Merrick, New York. Born January 27, 1919 died July 9, 2019. Wife of Samuel Robert Schindler (deceased), sister of Hillel (Hilly) dBlock (deceased). She is survived by her one child, Penny Fay Schindler, granddaughter, Sarah Kirtly Schindler-Williams, great-grandsons, Charles Samuel Moser and Maxwell Kai Moser as well as her son-in-law, Robert Wade Williams, grandson-in-law, Damian Moser, stepgrandson, Andrew D. Williams and stepgrandson, Benjamin C. Williams. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to



SCHINDLER--Muriel. On July 9, 2019, Muriel (Marge) Schindler passed away, just a few hours after what would have been her husband's, Samuel (Bud) Robert Schindler's 101st birthday. She was 100 and a half, and while she had recently begun to grow very weak, in most of her 100+ years she was active and healthy and experienced life to the fullest. A year ago she enjoyed her 100th birthday party celebration. A private celebration of her life took place this past Fall in a way she and Bud would have been proud - a family trip to one of their favorite cities, Las Vegas, where they both had requested that their ashes be sprinkled in the Treasure Island casino marina as well as the Bellagio fountains. Muriel Block Schindler, of Aventura, Florida via Manhattan, Brooklyn, Levittown, Wantagh and Merrick, New York. Born January 27, 1919 died July 9, 2019. Wife of Samuel Robert Schindler (deceased), sister of Hillel (Hilly) dBlock (deceased). She is survived by her one child, Penny Fay Schindler, granddaughter, Sarah Kirtly Schindler-Williams, great-grandsons, Charles Samuel Moser and Maxwell Kai Moser as well as her son-in-law, Robert Wade Williams, grandson-in-law, Damian Moser, stepgrandson, Andrew D. Williams and stepgrandson, Benjamin C. Williams. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to www.Democrats.org Published in The New York Times on Jan. 27, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close