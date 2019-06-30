SINGER--Muriel Beth, died June 26, 2019 at her home on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. She had been ill with glioblastoma since November 2017. She was born in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn, on April 18, 1948, the daughter of Leo and Lilian Anbinder. She earned a Ph.D. at 50 and was Associate Professor of Psychology at Kean University where she was instrumental in establishing and coordinating the Marriage and Family Therapy and Psychological Services Graduate Program. She was a world traveler and expert in mindfulness and qualitative research in marital and family therapy. In recent years, she had traveled to India, Cambodia, Tibet, and Thailand. She maintained friendships over many decades and those around her loved and admired her strength, her free spirit and positive outlook, her empathy and gratitude, and her forgiving attitude towards the world and people. She was married to Dr. Richard Singer from 1971 until they divorced in 2001. Together, they raised three children. She is survived by her devoted sister, Elinor O'Brien, her three beloved sons, Sean, Andrew, and Michael, and seven adored grandchildren.



