SMITH--Muriel Jean Baker. A member of the Greatest Generation, passed peacefully at her home in Jupiter, FL with family at her side on October 8, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband Charles, and survived by her children Gail, Charles (Kathleen), and Michael. She leaves nine grandchildren and fifteen great-grand- children. Born in West Hartford, CT, on May 7, 1924, Muriel was the only daughter of John and Margaret Baker. Her brother, John, predeceased her. She attended Hall High School, where she attained the highest honors and was awarded valedictorian of her senior class in 1941. She attended Bates College and was named to Phi Beta Kappa when her life was changed with the attack on Pearl Harbor. She then fulfilled her desire to help the war effort by working for Hamilton Propeller. Hamilton offered her a scholarship to Penn State University to study aeronautical engineering. At Penn State, she met her future beloved husband, Charles, who was studying to be a bombardier in the Army Air Corps. Before being shipped overseas, Charles married Muriel on January 29, 1944. It was the beginning of a 51-year success story. After the War, they became the proud parents of three children, Gail, Charles and Michael. While her husband was busy as a lifelong senior executive of Pfizer, Muriel was a dedicated mother and manager of the household. Active in school and church activities, Muriel excelled in whatever the assignment. Her lifelong love of baseball and the New York Yankees led her to be the official scorer at little league and Babe Ruth League games. Her math acumen accounted for her role as a tutor to young adults and attainment of title of bridge life master. She was also a most accomplished and renowned chef patissiere, known for the flakiest pie crusts. After Charles' passing, Muriel moved from her residence in Riverside, Connecticut, to her winter home in Jupiter, FL, in 2014. There, she was active in St. Peter's parish and a star performer at the Jonathan's Landing bridge group. She also was an accomplished senior golfer. Devotion to family was her passion. Her nine grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren adored her. She never failed to answer their call on a moment's notice for practical advice and loving support. Her life was grounded in her Irish Catholic faith and provided her family the strength to endure any hardship. She was known to advise without hesitation that "sweet are the fruits of adversity." Friends may call Tuesday, October 15 from 6-8pm at Frank E. Campbell - The Funeral Chapel, 1076 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10028. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 16 at 9:30am at Saint Ignatius Loyola Church, 980 Park Avenue, New York, NY. Interment will take place immediately after at Greenwood Union Cemetery, 215 North Street, Rye, NY. A memorial service will also be held in Florida at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the favorite charity of the donor.
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 13, 2019