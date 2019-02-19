BERENSON--Murray J. The Program for Medical Education Innovation and Research (PrMEIR) at NYU's School of Medicine mourns the passing of Dr. Berenson, an extraordinary physician committed to compassionate care and training the next generation of doctors. Your contributions to medicine and medical education will be missed. We hope to carry your legacy into the future through The Murray J. Berenson, MD Distinguished Scholar in Physician-Patient Communication program and the work we do.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 19, 2019